YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: YS Avinash Reddy receives summons from CBI

Central Bureau of Investigation arrested YS Anivash Reddy's father YS Bhaskar Reddy on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 AM, Mon - 17 April 23

Amaravati: The Central Bureau of Investigation ( CBI) has issued a summons to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy to appear before them for questioning on Monday at 3 p.m. in Hyderabad. The notice was sent to YS Avinash Reddy on Sunday evening after a few hours, the CBI arrested his father, YS Bhaskar Reddy, and produced him before a CBI court magistrate on the same day.

The CBI has questioned YS Anivash Reddy twice in connection with the YS Vivekananda murder case.

The CBI has sought the magistrate’s permission to take YS Bhaskar Reddy into custody for 10 days for questioning. YS Bhaskar Reddy’s counsel is expected to submit their counterclaims in response to the CBI’s custody plea on Monday.