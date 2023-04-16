Vivekananda Reddy murder: CBI arrests brother Bhaskar Reddy

Bhaskar Reddy is father of Kadapa MP Y. S. Avinash Reddy and uncle of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:42 AM, Sun - 16 April 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested YS Avinash Reddy’s father, YS Bhasker Reddy, on Sunday morning at his residence in Pulivendula in connection with the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

CBI officials reached YS Bhaskar Reddy’s house on Sunday morning with an arrest memo and issued it to his wife, YS Lakshmi. The sources say that the CBI has seized YS Bhaskar Reddy’s phone on the spot.

The CBI was shifting YS Bhaskar Reddy to Hyderabad and will produce him before a magistrate by Sunday evening. The CBI arrested YS Bhaskar Reddy in 48 hours after taking YS Avinash Reddy’s close follower G.Uday Kumar Reddy into custody. G. Uday Kumar was produced before a CBI court, which sent him to judicial custody.

Earlier, the CBI questioned YS Bhaskar Reddy and his son, Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy.

The CBI has fastened up the investigation after the Supreme Court constituted a new Special Investigation Team (SIT) last week and directed it to complete the investigation by April 30.