Yuzvendra Chahal meets Hathoda Tyagi aka Abhishek Banerjee

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:25 PM, Thu - 15 September 22

Abhishek’s ‘Hathoda Tyagi’ is one character that has left a profound memory in the minds of the audience.

Hyderabad: While mostly essaying the comic and fun-loving characters on-screen, Abhishek Banerjee has presented a whole new shade of his acting spectacle in ‘Paatal Lok’ as intense killer Hathoda Tyagi that has left a strong imprint of it on the audiences’ hearts. As his character from the series went on to create many examples of its success, its popularity is not just limited to the audience as now one of the renowned Indian cricketers, Yuzvendra Chahal, also came across as a fan of his character.

Taking to social media, the cricketer updated the pic and wrote:

“FINALLY WITH HATHODA BHAIYA @NOWITSABHI(sic)”

https://instagram.com/stories/nowitsabhi/2926219490250395668?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

While Yuzi posted a picture with the actor, Abhishek also posted it back on his social media while showing a kind gesture. Moreover, it’s amazing to see both the gems of their own fields coming together and enjoying each other’s company.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen in ‘Bhediya’, ‘Rana Naidu’, and ‘Nazarandaaz’, among others.