Yuzvendra Chahal picks four-for in DY Patil T20 tournament

The right-arm spinner hit the strides immediately sending down 10 dots and conceding only two fours in his spell.

By PTI
Published Date - 5 March 2024, 07:23 PM
Navi Mumbai: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal produced a match-winning spell of 4-0-22-4 on Tuesday to power Income Tax to a huge 135-run win over Canara Bank in a DY Patil T20 Cup match here.

Playing in his first match of the corporate tournament here at the DY Patil University Ground, the right-arm spinner hit the strides immediately sending down 10 dots and conceding only two fours in his spell.

Income Tax first piled up 244 for five, courtesy Vishal More’s 28-ball 61 (8x4s, 3x6s) and an unbeaten 18-ball 53 from Sumit Kumar, who clobbered five sixes and four hits to the fence.

The tournament had witnessed the return of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya from a long injury layoff as well as wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan.

