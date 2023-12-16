Saturday, Dec 16, 2023
Home | News | Team India Starts Preparation Ahead Of Odi Series Against South Africa

Team India starts preparation ahead of ODI series against South Africa

However, stealing the spotlight was Sanju Samson, whose sporadic performances have seen him in and out of the team.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 06:29 PM, Sat - 16 December 23
Team India starts preparation ahead of ODI series against South Africa

Hyderabad: Team India commenced their preparations for their inaugural ODI against South Africa on Sunday in Johannesburg. India is slated to engage in a three-match ODI series against the Proteas, commencing on December 17.

Guided by Rahul Dravid, the Indian squad diligently trained on the field. During the net practice session, ODI captain KL Rahul, alongside players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan, actively participated.

However, stealing the spotlight was Sanju Samson, whose sporadic performances have seen him in and out of the team.

Samson dedicated considerable time to the nets, drawing considerable attention. The BCCI took to ‘X’ platform to share a video of the practice session.

Watch it here:

 

Related News

Latest News