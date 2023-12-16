Team India starts preparation ahead of ODI series against South Africa

However, stealing the spotlight was Sanju Samson, whose sporadic performances have seen him in and out of the team.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:29 PM, Sat - 16 December 23

Hyderabad: Team India commenced their preparations for their inaugural ODI against South Africa on Sunday in Johannesburg. India is slated to engage in a three-match ODI series against the Proteas, commencing on December 17.

Guided by Rahul Dravid, the Indian squad diligently trained on the field. During the net practice session, ODI captain KL Rahul, alongside players like Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, and Avesh Khan, actively participated.

Also Read Mohammed Shami ruled out of SA Tests, Deepak Chahar withdraws from ODI series

However, stealing the spotlight was Sanju Samson, whose sporadic performances have seen him in and out of the team.

Samson dedicated considerable time to the nets, drawing considerable attention. The BCCI took to ‘X’ platform to share a video of the practice session.

Watch it here:

Our ODI group has arrived in Johannesburg! 🙌🏽 Preparations have begun. 1st one-day on Sunday.#TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/82ho3o8qQK — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2023