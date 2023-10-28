Indian Navy Officers Death Sentence In Qatar | Indian Diplomacy In Qatar Court Case

While awaiting a copy of the judgment from Qatar's Court of First Instance, New Delhi has not yet received any official comment from Qatar regarding the court's decision.
Hyderabad: A day after a court in Qatar handed down death sentences to eight former Indian Navy personnel, India is actively considering various options, including the possibility of appealing the verdict, according to sources familiar with the matter as of Friday.
