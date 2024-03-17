Yashoda Foundation announces launch of MASTI Centers

In an event held by the Yashoda Foundation, children and parents from MASTI centers shared heartwarming stories of growth and aspiration, highlighting the initiative's impact.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 March 2024, 06:27 PM

Hyderabad: In an attempt to unite community leaders and families to champion the cause of underprivileged children’s education in music, arts, sciences, technology, and innovation, the Yashoda Foundation has announced the launch of MASTI (Music, Arts, Science, Technology, and Innovation) Centers.

In an event held by the Yashoda Foundation, children and parents from MASTI centers shared heartwarming stories of growth and aspiration, highlighting the initiative’s impact.

The event underscored the collective endeavour to expand MASTI’s reach, inviting broader community support to empower and inspire India’s youth. The Foundation is providing education to more than 1600 kids including tribal children, a press release said.

K Sreenivas Reddy, Commissioner, Hyderabad City, L Rama Devi, Director Emerging Technologies, OSD, IT and Communications department, Meela Jaydev, president FTCCI, Ritu Shah, Chairperson FICCI FLO, Dr Sajida Khan, Audio Engineer, Dr Ms. Somdatta Karak, Senior Scientist, CCMB, Santosh Kaveti, CEO, ProArch and Founder, Yashoda Foundation were present.