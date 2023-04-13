Zee Cinemalu brings ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ to your television screens

Zee Cinemalu is all set to telecast the world television premiere of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ on April 14 at 12 noon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Thu - 13 April 23

Hyderabad: Popular television channel Zee Cinemalu has won millions of hearts by presenting several popular movies across different genres over the years. Once again, the channel is all set to present its viewers with a thought-provoking tale as it telecasts the world television premiere of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ on April 14 at 12 noon.

For the uninitiated, the story of ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ revolves around the life of a newly-married woman, played by Aishwarya Rajesh, who gets the surprise of her life after moving into her husband’s home. A simple yet modern and educated woman, Aishwarya Rajesh’s character tries to fit into a conventional married life, but soon realises that she is expected to perform all the household chores without any help.

As the film progresses, she begins to realise the extent of oppression a woman faces after marriage in a traditional family, and how patriarchy is deeply ingrained in Indian society. How she realises that this is not the life she wants and what follows forms the rest of the story.

A thought-provoking film, directed by R Kannan and featuring a talented cast of actors, ‘The Great Indian Kitchen’ will surely take you on a roller coaster ride of emotions. The lead actors, Aishwarya Rajesh and Rahul Ravindran, also deliver powerful performances that bring the story to life. In fact, the brilliant film even features an exceptional cast and a gripping plot that will leave a lasting impression on the minds of its viewers.

Watch the critically acclaimed movie that has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide on your television screens this Friday on Zee Cinemalu.