Zee Cinemalu presents World Television Premiere of ‘Kurup’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:24 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

A compelling tale of an unending hunt, the film is making its way to TV screens on September 30 (Friday) at 6 pm, so make time for yourself to experience the thrills of a superhit suspense film.

Hyderabad: Zee Cinemalu has been a great companion for movie buffs with non-stop entertainment through back-to-back hit films. Now, the 24×7 movie channel is back with yet another brand-new film as it is all set to present its viewers with the World Television Premiere of Dulquer Salman-starrer ‘Kurup’ in Telugu.

‘Kurup’, which will surely take movie buffs on a rip-roaring journey, is based on the life of the popular Indian fugitive and most-wanted criminal, Sukumara Kurup. The story revolves around Kurup and the greed that drives him to the world of lies, crime, and theft. Other than Dulquer, the movie also features Sobhita, Shine Tom, Indrajith, and Anupama Parameswaran in important roles.

There are also a handful of cameos by well-known actors such as Manoj Bajpayee and Tovino Thomas, among others, to make the movie a must-watch while the background score, songs, and gripping screenplay takes the experience to the next level.

Delve into the messy world of ‘Kurup’ this Friday at 6 pm, only on Zee Cinemalu.