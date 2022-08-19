Triple delight for movie buffs as Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on &flix and Zee Cinemalu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:50 PM, Fri - 19 August 22

Hyderabad: The ZEE Network is back with yet another thrilling weekend blockbuster. For all the spidey fans, the echoing mantra of ‘With Great Power, Comes Great responsibility’ is set to come true on their television screens with the Indian Television Premiere of the most celebrated ‘Spider-Man’ film — ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on August 21.

The newly released and widely loved film brings the much-awaited introduction to the concept of multiverse, increasing entertainment three-folds with the presence of three spideys. Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire certainly united the love of all generations, making all ‘Spider-Man’ fans scream their hearts out seeing the three Peter Parkers together fighting the evil.

The film takes nostalgia a notch higher, bringing back multiple villains from the franchise including Electro (Jamie Foxx), Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Dr. Otto Octavius (Alfred Molina), etc. It was certainly not a surprise that the film proved to be the biggest hit of 2021, becoming the highest box-office grosser. It also became the fourth highest grosser of all time (worldwide) and all this can be connected to the emotional value that the film holds.

The love for Spider-Man is universal, uniting generations and the diverse land of India and three spideys insure a triple dose of entertainment and thrill. Directed by Jon Watts, the film also stars Zendaya as MJ (Peter Parker’s love interest), Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan and other A-listers.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will premiere this Sunday, August 21, on &flix at 12 noon and 9 pm in English and ZEE Cinemalu at 12 noon in Telugu. The film will also be showcased in English on &PriveHD and Zee Café.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is the 27th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe which continues its tradition of presenting larger-than-life experiences of superhero franchises. With a spell gone wrong, dangerous foes from other worlds start to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man. With Peter Parker’s identity now revealed, his world turns upside down giving an all-new perspective to his character.

All the memories of childhood come running back to you seeing the popular characters like Doctor Strange, Happy Hogan, Electro, Green Goblin, Sandman, The Lizard and more together.