Zee Telugu brings emotional tale of father-daughter with ‘Ammayigaru’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:23 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu is all set to come up with yet another gripping family drama – ‘Ammayigaru’. Premiering on October 31, the show will air every Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm on Zee Telugu and will take viewers on an emotional journey of a father and daughter.

The new narrative talks about the unusual relationship between a father and daughter, and the extent to which she will go for receiving his love and respect. The concept of ‘Ammayigaru’ is well thought of and is an attempt to provide viewers with an intriguing and engaging tale mixed with several emotional and affectionate moments, which is the flavour of this festive season.

Interestingly, the story of this father and daughter will be launched by the most loved father-daughter duo, Mahesh Babu and Sitara. In the launch promo of ‘Ammayigaru’ Mahesh Babu said, “Prema leni aishwaryam, aishwaryam kadu,” and hit the right chord with the audience.

‘Ammayigaru’ will primarily revolve around Roopa and Prathap Surya Dev, with Raju being a pivotal character. While Roopa is the rich daughter of education minister Prathap Surya Dev, viewers will see her as an unwatched girl who lacks parental care and affection. An incident in the past makes Prathap project his hatred for his wife onto his daughter, but Roopa wants to gain his love and respect.

On the other hand, Raju is Prathap’s right-hand man, who always makes it a point that he looks after Roopa’s best interest. An interesting relationship develops between them, but a shocking twist will take everyone on a roller-coaster ride of dramatic events. But will Roopa be able to gain her father’s love? That’s something that will keep the audience engaged.