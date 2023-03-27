Zee Telugu calls upon budding actors, singers to take part in auditions for ‘Drama Juniors S6’

Before the show kick-starts, the channel is starting off with the audition rounds and is inviting talented individuals from the Telugu-speaking States to showcase their art, flair and melodious voice.

Published Date - 05:19 PM, Mon - 27 March 23

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu has always presented clutter-breaking shows which interests and engages with its audiences. And once again, the channel is coming up with yet another exciting and new season of its popular show – ‘Drama Juniors’, which won audiences’ hearts over the years.

After successfully completing 5 seasons, Zee Telugu wants to bring new and hidden talents across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh into the limelight, while entertaining its audience. Hence, for ‘Drama Juniors’ season 6, the channel is now calling upon talented, ‘drama-loving’ kids in the age group of 3-13 years and singers of any age group, to showcase their acting and singing chops.

The auditions begin on March 30 in Kurnool at Hotel Prime Land, Kurnool Railway station compound, from 9 am to 3 pm. The channel is on a mission to uncover hidden ‘Drama Juniors’ from various backgrounds and lifestyles, and present their talent in front of the world, and also singing talent of all age groups simultaneously.

In the upcoming weeks, auditions will be held in cities such as Vijayawada, Rajamahendravaram, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Khammam, Karimnagar and Hanamkonda as well. For queries, contact 9154984009.