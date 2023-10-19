Zee Telugu presents ‘Dasara Kalisundamra’ with Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja as special guest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: Dasara, the festival that resonates with victory, tradition, and joy, is just around the corner, and Zee Telugu is all set to make this year’s festivities truly memorable.

This year, the channel presents ‘Dasara Kalisundamra’, its annual festival event to be aired on October 22, Sunday at 6 pm. It promises an evening filled with entertainment, star-studded performances, touching moments, and few special guests.

An event that brings together some of Telugu’s biggest stars and small-screen sensations to celebrate the spirit of victory, ‘Dasara Kalisundamra’ will take viewers on an epic journey.

Featuring actor Ravi Teja as a special guest, the festivities this year will be star-studded and entertaining. What’s more, the Mass Maharaja will add his charisma to the evening as he converses with some lucky attendees. The event will also be graced by popular actors such as Jaya Pradha, Raasi, Sangavi, Prema, Yamuna, and Aamani, adding an additional layer of glitz and glamour to the event!

The female leads of the channel’s various shows will also be seen coming together for an entertaining performance, promising a night filled with laughter. In addition to that, all the artistes will come together to re-enact famous dance moves from old songs, evoking a sense of nostalgia and taking the audience on a trip down memory lane.

The event will also kick-start a musical competition too, with movie actors and TV serial stars engaging in an exciting game of Antakshari. Don’t miss ‘Dasara Kalisundamra’, a celebration of tradition, entertainment, and the enduring spirit of the festival.