Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards Part-2 to showcase a night of heartwarming moments

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:53 PM, Fri - 3 November 23

Hyderabad: Zee Telugu recently hosted the enchanting ‘Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards 2023’. The pink carpet and part 1 of the main event telecast was a grand affair and saw the who’s who of the entertainment gracing the extravagant event. This gala award show is now gearing up for the telecast of the final part of the glitzy event.

A star-studded night filled with captivating performances, heartwarming moments, and unforgettable experiences, embodying the very spirit of Telugu television, Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards Part-2 will be telecasted on November 5 at 6 pm, only on Zee Telugu.

The evening will commence with the entrance of filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, whose praise for the serials and Zee Telugu Kutumbam will set the stage for an evening filled with joy and appreciation.

However, it will be the charming actor, Nani, who will steal the limelight with his dashing appearance. He will woo the audience as well as challenge the Zee Telugu serial teams, encouraging them to find innovative ways to draw viewers out of their homes and into theatres.

Beloved television hosts Suma and Rajeev will also celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary on stage. The award show will feature a star-studded lineup of Samyukta Menon, Suhas, Payal Rajput, and Tharun Bhascker, among other presenters and performers.

The evening will be further elevated by exceptional performances. The Zee Telugu family will also honour its actors and creators with various awards, recognising achievements such as Best Anchor, Evergreen Couple, Popular Male Face, and more.

The Zee Telugu Kutumbam Awards is more than just an award show; it is a night that embodies the spirit of the Telugu television industry, celebrates the actors’ and creators’ talents, and showcases the strong bond within the Zee Telugu family.