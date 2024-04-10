Ravi Teja joins hands with Sithara Entertainments for #RT75

It will be a typical massy entertainer in Ravi Teja’s signature style, aimed for a Sankranti release.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 April 2024, 04:30 PM

Hyderabad: Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is known for his unique comic timing and massy attitude, unlimited energy and typical dialogue delivery. His fans have been waiting to watch him in a complete joy ride in his typical style.

He has developed a habit of working in multiple films tirelessly to entertain his fans and movie-lovers with a variety of films in different genres. Now, he is all set to hit a milestone in his career with a landmark 75th film, #RT75.

On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, makers have made a special announcement about this landmark film. It will be a typical massy entertainer in Ravi Teja’s signature style, aimed for a Sankranti release. The announcement poster itself gives us an idea that the movie is going to be like a ‘Dawath’.

The poster’s creative design involves a village fair where exhibitions are being conducted on a huge scale. Also, #RT75 is written on stylish specs that would play a huge part in the styling of Ravi Teja’s character, Lakshman Bheri.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi is producing the film on Sithara Entertainments along with Sai Soujanya of Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting the film.

Talented composer Bheems Ceciroleo is composing music for the film while Bhanu Bhogavarapu is directing it. Karthik Ghattamaneni will be handling cinematography and National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli is editing the film.

Makers have stated that it will be a ‘Dhoom Dham Mass Dawath’ for Sankranti 2025. More details to be announced soon.