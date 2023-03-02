Zee5 commissions season 2 of ‘The Broken News’, in partnership with BBC Studios India

Broken News, the upcoming season will continue to capture the lives, lies, loves and struggles of journalists and their battle between truth and sensationalism

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:17 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: Home-grown video streaming platform Zee5, in collaboration with BBC Studios India, is back with the second season of the successful and critically-acclaimed series, ‘The Broken News’.

The upcoming season will continue to capture the lives, lies, loves and struggles of journalists and their battle between truth and sensationalism. With a stellar lead cast returning to their roles, the upcoming chapter marks the homecoming of characters that struck a chord with viewers.

Unfolding the inner workings of journalism, this newsroom drama will continue the reality behind our daily news – the business and the politics of it and the behind-the-scenes action as these journalists try to balance work, ambition and integrity, amid the never-ending pressure to deliver ‘Breaking News’.

Manish Kalra, chief business officer, ZEE5 India, said, “‘The Broken News’ is a series which authentically showcases the complications in the world of media. The first season of the show received enormous love from the audience. We hope to further fortify the creative ecosystem by presenting a gripping second chapter that sheds light on news narratives.”

Sameer Gogate, General Manager – BBC Studios India, shared, “We’re delighted to see the return of this show helmed by Vinay Waikul and the brilliant lead cast Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar. The first season is best remembered for the wonderful performances of the actors, who enlivened the newsroom drama. We hope the audience will welcome the upcoming season.”

The original UK series, titled ‘Press’, was created and written by award-winning writer Mike Bartlett, and is a Lookout Point, BBC Studios and Deep Indigo production, co-produced with Masterpiece.