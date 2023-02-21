Hat-trick hero Shiva Rajkumar’s ‘Vedha’ scores big on OTT

Shiva Rajkumar-starrer super hit movie ‘Vedha’ hit the OTT platform Zee5 on February 10 in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: Shiva Rajkumar-starrer super hit movie ‘Vedha’ hit the OTT platform Zee5 on February 10 in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Tamil languages. One of the special films of the hat-trick hero’s cinema career, this film has impressed the audience and turned out to be a big success at the box office. ‘Vedha’, the 125th movie of Shivanna’s cinema career and the first film produced by Geetha Sivakumar, also set a record in OTT.

This film, which is Shivanna’s fourth collaboration with director Harsha, hit the theatres on December 23 with much anticipation and received an unprecedented response. The film was a super success with Rajkumar family fan base and movie audiences alike.

Within a week of its release on the OTT platform, the movie set a record, clocking more than 100 million streaming minutes.

‘Vedha’ boasts of a stellar star cast comprising Ganavi Laxman, Shwetha Chengappa, Umashree, Aditi Sagar, Veena Ponappa, Kuri Pratap, Lasya Nagaraj and others. Arjun Janya composed the hit songs for this film. Swamy J Gowda is the cinematographer. Editing has been done by Deepu S Kumar.