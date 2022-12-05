Zee5 Original ‘Aha Naa Pellanta’ registers 75 million viewing minutes

The record-setting comedy series has brought cheers to Raj Tarun, Shivani Rajasekhar and others associated with it.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Hyderabad: ‘Aha Naa Pellanta’ is a romantic comedy entertainer which started streaming on Zee5 on November 17. A young man faces the biggest crisis of his life just when he is about to tie the knot. The bride elopes with her boyfriend. How the groom mounts revenge is what the Sanjeev Reddy-directed web series is all about.

The series, running into eight episodes, has garnered 75 million viewing minutes. ‘Aha Na Pellanta’ team is elated about the huge response. The record-setting comedy series has brought cheers to Raj Tarun, Shivani Rajasekhar and others associated with it.

Lavanya Tripathi, Aadi Saikumar, and Raja Chembolu joined the team for a house party. A video that has emerged from the party shows that they had a blast.

Incidentally, as per news from sources in the know, the ‘Andala Rakshasi’ actor and Raja Chembolu are currently associated with another promising Zee5 web show, which is supervised by star writer Kona Venkat. Produced by Kona Film Corp, it has been created and conceptualized by Kona Venkat.

If you wish to enjoy your weekend with your family, catch ‘Aha Na Pellanta’, which has Raj Tarun and Shivani Rajasekhar in lead roles, besides Amani, Harshavardhan, Posani Krishna Murali, Getup Srinu, Jabardash Rajamouli, Tagubothu Ramesh, Madhunandhan, Bhadram, Raghu Karamanchi, and Dorababu in other roles.

Produced by Rahul Tamada, and Saideepreddy Burra, the series’ music is composed by Judah Sandhy while Nagesh Banell is the cinematographer.