Check out Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi’s wedding pictures

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:59 AM, Thu - 2 November 23

Konidela Varun Tej And Lava

Hyderabad: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have tied the knot in the presence of their close family and friends in Italy on Wednesday. Varun shared photos from their special day along with a heartfelt caption, ‘My Lav.’

Proud father Nagendra Babu also took to his Instagram profile to share a photo of the newlyweds, extending his blessings to Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Konidela.

Having embarked on their journey of love a few years ago, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi exchanged rings in June earlier this year. Their love story blossomed on the set of the film ‘Mister,’ where they first met. They also co-starred in the film ‘Antariksh 9000 kmph.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)

.. And thus they embarked together on a new love filled journey 💕 Starry Wishes for the Newest Star Couple ! 😍🤗@IAmVarunTej @Itslavanya pic.twitter.com/ognVfZ93Iv — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 2, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naga Babu Konidela (@nagababuofficial)

