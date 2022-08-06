ZEE5’s Original series ‘Duranga’ trailer out now

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:30 PM, Sat - 6 August 22

Hyderabad: ZEE5 released the trailer of its much-awaited Original series, ‘Duranga’. Directed by Pradeeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan, ‘Duranga’ is the official Indian adaptation of the Korean show, ‘Flower of Evil’. Produced by Rose Audio Visuals, the 9-part series stars Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Abhijit Khandkekar, Barkha Sengupta, Rajesh Khattar, Divya Seth, Zakir Hussain and will premiere on ZEE5 on August 19.

Titled ‘Duranga – Two Shades of a Lie’, the series brings to the fore a unique love story where Sammit Patel (played by Gulshan Devaiah) appears as the ideal man, father and husband. However, is this man too good to be true? In the meanwhile, Sammit’s Inspector wife, Ira (played by Drashti Dhami) begins investigating a series of gory copycat murders by the suspected accomplice of a psychopathic serial killer Bala, 20 years after his suicide. The case leads Ira to shocking revelations about her husband’s past and threatens to destroy her seemingly perfect family.

Check the trailer:

‘Duranga’ primarily deals with the subject of how well do you know your partner and how strong is your relation in the face of a hidden, twisted past?

Drashti said, “I am a big fan of Korean dramas so when I was approached to be a part of the first-ever adaptation of a Korean series, I could not contain my excitement! What attracted me to ‘Duranga’ was its intriguing script which packs a punch with all the elements that make for a great story – from an unconventional love story and a seemingly perfect family to a hidden, twisted path and the unfolding of a series of crime, ‘Duranga’ has it all! Also, this is my first time at playing a police official so it was a dream role with a dream cast and crew.”

Gulshan said, “What meets the eye is not what it seems or is it? That’s Sammit in one sentence, but I guess humans are far more complex and greyer than one sentence can explain, and Sammit is delightfully complex and all sorts of grey. He loves his family deeply but has a past, which, if revealed, may take them away from him and so he must do whatever it takes to keep his family together. It was a lot of fun and a fair bit challenging for me to figure out and seamlessly play the two sides of Sammit, one that you see and the other that you don’t see.”