Best of success to Duranga, says Korean actor Lee Joon-gi

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:38 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: Popular Korean actor Lee Joon-gi expressed his happiness at his hit show “Flower of Evil” getting an Indian adaptation with “Duranga”, starring Gulshan Devaiah and Drashti Dhami.

Lee, also known for K-dramas such as ‘Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo’ and “Criminal Minds”, took to Instagram and shared both the pictures and wished the Duranga team all the best.

“Happy to see you (Indian) friends! Looking forward to it,” Lee captioned the posters of the Korean-language show ‘Flower of Evi’l alongside Duranga. The series is currently streaming on ZEE5.

The Hindi series is directed by Pradeep Sarkar and Aijaz Khan.

‘Duranga’ also stars Rajesh Khattar, Divya Sheth, Zakir Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Abhijit Khandkekar and Hera Mishra.