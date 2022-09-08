| Zero Gst Padmashali Sangham To Take Up Six Day Padayatra In Munugode

Zero GST: Padmashali Sangham to take up six-day Padayatra in Munugode

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:24 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

Demanding the Central Government to scrap GST on handlooms, the All India Padmashali Sangham Chenetha wing has decided to conduct six-day padayatra in Munugode constituency Demanding the Central Government to scrap GST on handlooms, the All India Padmashali Sangham Chenetha wing has decided to conduct six-day padayatra in Munugode constituency

Hyderabad: Demanding the Central Government to scrap GST on handlooms, the All India Padmashali Sangham Chenetha wing has decided to conduct six-day padayatra in Munugode constituency from September 18.

On the concluding day, a massive public meeting would also be conducted in Munugode to press in for their demand to abolish GST on handlooms.

The Padayatra would commence from Koyyalagudem on September 18 and culminate at Munugode. “If the Central Government does not consider our demands, we will show our might in the Munugode bypoll” said Y Venkanna Netha, president of All India Padmashali Sangham, Chenetha wing in a statement issued here on Thursday.

Since last nine months, the sangham was conducting different programmes to protest the Central Government’s decision to impose GST on handlooms. Under this initiative, 66 Members of Parliament have extended their support for zero GST on handlooms campaign, he said.

To exert pressure on Central Government, the Sangham has decided to conduct six-day padayatra in Munugode. The Central Government had already abolished the Mahatma Gandhi Bunkar Bima Yojana, ICICI Lombard Health Scheme, thrift schemes.

The BJP Government had also shut the All India Handloom Board, said A Bhaskar, State president of Telangana Padmashali Youth Sangham in the statement.