Zinc futures down on muted demand

Zinc prices on Monday fell by 0.05 per cent to Rs 224.20 per kilogramme in the futures trade as speculators reduced their exposure taking negative cues from the spot market.

By PTI Published Date - 02:39 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for August delivery traded lower by 5 paise or 0.05 per cent at Rs 224.20 per kg in 3,660 lots. Analysts said offloading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly weighed on zinc prices.

