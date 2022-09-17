Zomato notification in ‘Sita Ramam’ style goes viral

Hyderabad: Don’t we just love some of the witty and creative notifications from Zomato, reminding us to eat or place an order for food? Well, one such notification from the food delivery app is insanely going viral on the internet as it has a ‘Sita Ramam’ touch.

The letter-style note that Zomato has recently been sending to its subscribers was inspired by the letters that Sita Mahalakshmi wrote to Lieutenant Ram in the film ‘Sita Ramam’. For the unversed, the soulful love story of the film revolves around the exchange of letters between a soldier, played by Dulquer Salmaan, and his lady love Sita Mahalakshmi, played by Mrunal Thakur.

The letter, which is written in Telugu, advises its readers to eat on time. It also encourages them to try their hand at cooking, but also asks them not to worry as the food delivery app always comes to aid if they fail.

Once the letter has been poste online, social media has turned into a meme fest with people appreciating the creative team of Zomato. Check out how internet has reacted for Zomato’s letter:

Written and directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, ‘Sita Ramam’ is a love-war drama set in the early 1960s. The film also stars Rashmika Mandhana, along with Tharun Bhascker, Prakash Raj, Sumanth, Bhumika, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vennela Kishore and others in prominent roles. Apart from Telugu, the film has also been dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The music of the film is composed by Vishal Chandrashekar.