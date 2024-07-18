1 kilogram of gold robbed on Clock Tower road in Secunderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 09:18 PM

Hyderabad: A jeweler was robbed of one kilogram of gold at Secunderabad on Thursday evening. According to the police, the jeweler accompanied by his salesman, was travelling to their shop at Monda Market in Secunderabad on a motorcycle with one kilogram of gold kept in a bag.

“When they reached Clock Tower, two persons waylaid them and threatened them with dire consequences. They managed to snatch away the bag in which gold was kept and fled away,” an official of Monda Market police station.

On receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and started analyzing footages of the closed circuit cameras installed in the vicinity of the crime spot. The police formed special teams to identify and nab the offenders. The police suspect that the some persons who are known to the shop owner or salesmen could be behind the heist.