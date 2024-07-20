| Clock Tower Robbery Salesman Who Was Carrying Gold Turned Out To Be Prime Suspect

Salesman in a jewellery store in Secunderabad turned out to be the prime suspect, who planned and implemented the Clock Tower gold heist along with his accomplices.

Hyderabad: A salesman in a jewellery store in Secunderabad turned out to be the prime suspect, who planned and implemented the Clock Tower gold heist along with his accomplices, which was reported on Thursday.

The Monda Market police on Saturday arrested five persons, including the salesman, in connection with the robbery. All the arrested persons L Dinesh, Mahendar Lohar, M Praveen Kumar, Bhavani Giri and Umesh, are natives of Rajasthan and work in the city.

According to the police, Dinesh, who works at a jewelry shop in Secunderabad planned to commit the heist and informed Mahendar about it.

“Mahendar sought help from other suspects to carry out the heist. As part of their plan, when Dinesh started from his shop carrying gold ornaments weighing around one kilogram, Giri and Praveen pretended to attack him near Clock Tower and snatched away the gold,” DCP (North), S Rashmi Perumal, said.

Later, Dinesh informed the shop owner about the robbery and accompanied him to the police station. The police on suspicion grilled Dinesh who later admitted to his role in the robbery. The police tracked down the remaining persons who were trying to flee and nabbed them.

The police produced them before the court and remanded them.