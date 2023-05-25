Things happen really fast in Hyderabad: DAZN CEO Shay Segev

Published Date - 07:40 AM, Thu - 25 May 23

Hyderabad: DAZN Group CEO Shay Segev has been to Hyderabad for about five times. Prior to DAZN Group, he was involved with a tech company operating in Hyderabad. A resident of UK, he says over the last eight years, Hyderabad has developed a lot and shares his experiences about Hyderabad’s transformation and association with the Telangana government with Telangana Today.

Q. Transformation of Hyderabad

Ans. The city has become more busy, more companies have come up and so have towering buildings. Office buildings, hospitality, transportation infrastructure, especially airport connectivity in Hyderabad is good.

Q. Working with Telangana government

Ans. We were planning on an India Development Centre in Hyderabad for quite some time. Things happen here very fast. We were able to choose an office, sign a contract and recruit employees, all in a matter of a few months. Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and local authorities have been very supportive in setting up our development centre, otherwise we would not have been able to do things so fast.

Q. Evaluation of other locations before Hyderabad

Ans. I have also worked for a company in Pune but it all depends on local leadership. Before Hyderabad, we evaluated different options, including Ukraine before the war, Poland (where we already have base) but given the fact that I have good and positive experience with Hyderabad, we finalized this city.

Q. Advantages of Hyderabad

Ans. There are three factors that make Hyderabad more attractive. One is affordable workforce cost. Building a development centre with 1,000 employees and to expand it to 3000, the cost can be very high. Second is the talent pool. In UK, if we have to recruit 1000 engineers, it would take years and in other places also, it is hard to get skilled and talented workforce. Third is the culture. This is the third company I am building, the performance, commitment, ethics and work culture of employees in Hyderabad is good.

