10 percent reservation for EWS students in Telangana

With this, a total of 69 seats in Bachelor in Physiotherapy (BPT), 6 seats in Masters in Physiotherapy (MPT), 52 seats in M.Sc (Nursing) and 23 seats in Post Basic B.Sc (Nursing) will be set aside for students from EWS.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Tue - 29 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Tuesday issued orders to implement 10 per cent reservation for students from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in paramedical courses.

The Secretary, Health, Medical and Family Welfare, SAM Rizvi in the order asked Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), for appropriate action to implement the reservation to students from EWS.

The decision comes in the wake the of success of last year’s decision to set aside a percentage of medical seats for EWS category.

Telangana is implementing 10 per cent reservation for students from EWS in MBBS, BDS, AYUSH courses and other allied courses including B.Sc (Nursing) through the KNRUHS.

The State government has reserved 203 seats in MBBS and a total of 650 seats in all the allied health care courses, for students from EWS category.

“The Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao has given directions to ensure deserving students from economically backward sections are able to access seats in courses related to health sector. This decision will help such students pursue paramedical courses,” Health Minister, T Harish Rao, said.