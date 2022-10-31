GHMC trains unemployed youth from EWS

By Nabinder Bommala Published: Published Date - 11:59 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Courses will be offered to unemployed youth in several fields, including software development, investment banking, web development, nursing assistant, beauty and wellness.

Hyderabad: To upgrade the skill sets of unemployed youth hailing from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) and improve their job worthiness, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in collaboration with voluntary organisation Lighthouse Communities Foundation (LCF), has launched exclusive skill upgradation training programmes in the twin cities.

The entire training programme is being offered free of cost and placement managers will also facilitate the trainees in getting a job in different companies. Presently being held at Shanti Nagar, Chandanagar on a pilot basis, the programme is being attended by 15 persons, who are undergoing training in spoken English, interview skills, basic computer knowledge and personality development.

More participants will be added to the innovative training programme once the construction a new building, which will be utilised by the GHMC to exclusively provide training, near Chandanagar railway station is completed, members of LCF said.

“In every batch we will accommodate around 100 persons for training. The number of batches will be decided based on the enrolment. I request people of Hyderabad to utilise this opportunity and also would like to thank Principal Global Services for funding the noble initiative,” said Prashant Reddy from LCF.

Meanwhile, GHMC officials said that priority for upgradation of skill sets will be for women and slum dwellers, which is the case in the ongoing initiative at Chandanagar. The local women, during a survey in the locality, were encouraged to attend the training programmes, pre-foundation classes and a visit to the training centre was also arranged.

As per the GHMC, a series of courses will be offered to unemployed youth in several fields including electrician, software development, investment banking, web development, nursing assistant, beauty and wellness. These courses are in addition to the training offered in data entry, non-voice Business Process

Outsourcing (BPO), IT and ITES including Java, web designing, computer hardware etc.

The course duration will range from three to six months and the mode of training will be a mix of online and physical classes with the certification to be issued by LCF. According to GHMC, if a person is interested in a course that is not offered at the training centre then that individual will be enrolled in a separate institution that teaches it and the complete expenditure will be borne by the LCF.