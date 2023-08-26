Siddipet: Rampur village passes resolution to vote for Harish Rao

The entire village resolved to vote for Harish Rao, and handed over a copy of the resolution to Harish Rao, who was renominated by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao as the BRS party candidate from Siddipet.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:02 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Siddipet: In a unique resolution by voters, the entire Rampur village in Siddipet mandal passed a resolution supporting the candidature of Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Thanking the villagers, Harish Rao said Rampur was the first village in the constituency to come up with such a decision ahead of the election. Meanwhile, the Karmika Sangham Siddipet and Auto Drivers Association apart from other villages were also preparing to pass such resolutions shortly to support Harish Rao.

With these developments, Harish Rao, who has been increasing his majority in every election since 2004, was expected to better his margin of victory from the majority of 1,18,699 votes in 2018, which was a record in the State. Rampur village had 490 votes in 2018. Except for seven voters, the remaining 483 had voted for Harish Rao in 2018.

The Minister, who reached the village on Saturday, was accorded a grand reception.