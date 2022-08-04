10 things to know about Hyderabad’s latest landmark, Police Command Centre

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:27 PM, Thu - 4 August 22

Hyderabad: The stage is all set for the launch of Telangana police’s Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in the city. The Centre, already popular as an upcoming iconic landmark in the city and called the Police Towers, was constructed at a cost of Rs.600 crore.

It will help in networking the functioning of various units of the police under a single roof. Here is all you need to know about the command centre.

· ICCC is a green building. The solar panels will generate 0.5 MegaWatts (MW) and recycled material has been used for construction.

· The 6.42 lakh square feet structure has five towers. Tower-A with 20 storeys will house the Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate and Tower-B will be the Technology Fusion Tower with all backups relating to Dial-100, SHE safety, Cyber and Narcotics, Crimes, Incubation centre, etc.

· Tower-C will house an auditorium and Tower-D will have a media and training centre. Tower-E will have the Command Control and Data Centre for multi-department coordination, CCTV monitoring, war room, and receiving room.

· The structure will also have a helipad, a landing area or platform for helicopters, and powered lift aircraft for emergency operations.

· About 9.22 lakh cameras installed across the State will be connected to this centre, with the police to be able to monitor and check around one lakh cameras at any point in time.

· A war room will be part of this building, which has been designed to house technology teams working in back-end operations to support field policing. It will also act as a Disaster and Crisis Management Centre housing all related government departments.

· There is a separate space for artificial intelligence, data analytics, and social media units.

· The building also houses a museum showcasing the history of Telangana Police and a 360-degree viewing gallery.

· No wooden furniture is used in the centre. All the furniture has been designed out of recycled material. 35 per cent of the land has been allotted for plantation.

· The swanky new building also has a yoga center, gym, and wellness center.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .