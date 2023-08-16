BJP faces problem motivating deeply disappointed cadres

Published Date - 09:35 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: Realizing that the party does not have a strong presence outside Hyderabad and North Telangana, the BJP central leadership has decided to send its MLAs from other States to all the 119 Assembly constituencies in the State to know the party’s actual position ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls.

According to party sources, MLAs from Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh will be visiting assembly constituencies from August 20 to assess the ground reality of the party. The BJP MLAs will be staying in each constituency for a week and will study the local situation. They will be interacting with local party leaders and booth committee members to understand why the party was not able to attract people towards it. The MLAs will later submit a report to the central leadership.

However, several State leaders are not so optimistic about the entire exercise as it was too late to take up any kind of initiative or changes to strengthen the party at the grassroots level. They feel that since the party does not have active booth committees in over 50 percent of the assembly constituencies, it would be very difficult to take up outreach programmes in them.

The party State leadership faced a lot of problems while taking up padayatras and street corner meetings in the past as there were no active booth committees in a majority of the constituencies. Another issue which is worrying the BJP State leadership is that it is finding it very difficult to get candidates who have winning potential. During the last assembly election, the party managed to win the Goshamahal seat but lost deposits in a majority of the seats.

Many second rung leaders are of the opinion that the central leadership was initiating all futile exercises to strengthen the party, since with the present leadership in the State, it was very difficult to take on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Moreover, a large section of the State BJP leaders feel that the party has lost its momentum and that with just three months left for the Assembly polls, motivating the deeply disappointed cadre will be a hurricane task.

Apart from this a majority of the party leaders and cadres do not consider the current party State chief G Kishan Reddy as a leader who could shoulder the responsibility of the party in times of crisis. With a large number of leaders deserting the party and the ongoing rifts between different leaders, there is a lot of disappointment among the cadres and it appears as if the party has already surrendered.