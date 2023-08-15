Hyderabad: Former BJP MLA Chintala attacks BJP corporator’s husband

Differences between BJP leaders in Khairatabad constituency came to fore during Independence Day flag hoisting programme

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Differences between BJP leaders in Khairatabad constituency came to fore during Independence Day flag hoisting programme

Hyderabad: Differences between BJP leaders in Khairatabad constituency came to fore on Tuesday during Independence Day flag hoisting programme, with former Khairatabad MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy allegedly attacking and abusing BJP state executive member Raman Goud in public.

Raman later lodged a complaint against Ramachandra Reddy at the Narayanguda police station. It all started when Ramachandra Reddy, who was invited to take part in the Independence Day celebrations in the Himayat Nagar division, hoisted the flag before the scheduled time and Raman Goud, who is the Himayat Nagar corporator Mahalakshmi’s husband, felt insulted and questioned the former’s action.

Soon a war of words broke out between the two, which ended in fisticuffs.