Auto driver killed as tree collapses on vehicle in Hyderguda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:25 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Photo: (X) Twitter

Hyderabad: An auto rickshaw driver died after a tree fell on his auto at Hyderguda on Saturday afternoon.

Mohd Ghouse (36) was going in his auto rickshaw from Ramkote towards Hyderguda when he slowed down his vehicle at the Old MLA Quarters traffic signal. “A big tree uprooted and fell on the auto rickshaw.

Ghouse was in the driver’s seat and got crushed. He was pulled out and rushed to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said Narayanguda Inspector, U Chandrasekhar.

A case is registered and the police are investigating. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.