Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau register 196 cases, arrest 399 persons in 2 months

TSNAB is focusing on gangs involved in cultivation, sale, brokerage, transportation and distribution of the drugs

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:37 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) in coordination with different units of the Telangana police during the last two months registered 196 cases and arrested 399 persons.

CV Anand, Director of TSNAB said the bureau was launched on May 31 and since then working in coordination with local and central agencies to control the drug trafficking. The TSNAB are focusing on gangs involved in cultivation, sale, brokerage, transportation and distribution of the drugs.

“The TSNAB and State police have yielded noteworthy seizures. We are arresting all the persons involved right from cultivation to consumers to put an end to the nuisance,” said Anand.

He said the TSNAB have seized different drugs including ganja, MDMA, heroin, cocaine, opium, hash oil, weed oil, injections and tablets in the State wide crackdown during the last two months.

“Apart from the enforcement, TSNAB is taking up awareness campaigns across the State. A plethora of engaging activities including panel discussions, graffiti murals, competitions and awareness programs are taken up,” said the Director, TSNAB.

Anand further explained that the police are seizing the properties acquired by those involved in drug trafficking and would auction it. The police are invoking Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators (Forfeiture of Property) Act, 1976 (SAFEMA) against the persons. The properties will be auctioned and money deposited in the government treasury.

At the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD) meeting held, he discussed about the measures being initiated to control the drugs consumption and highlighted the need for procuring cutting-edge technologies and tools required. He also discussed about the procedural shortcomings, monitoring precursor intermediary chemicals, ensuring robust case resolutions that culminate in convictions, conducting rigorous financial investigations and confiscation of ill-gotten properties. The need to re-route the Dial 100 calls pertaining to drugs to the TSNAB was also stressed upon.

Month Cases Arrest

June 80 151

July 116 248

Total 196 399

Drugs seized in June and July

Drug Quantity seized

Ganja 5072.07 kg

MDMA 115.61 kg

Heroin 48.56 kg

Cocaine 83.95 kg

Opium 100 kg

Hash Oil 3 kg

Injections 3851

Tablets 3000

