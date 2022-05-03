10K Congress workers to take part in Rahul Gandhi’s meeting: Premsagar Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:26 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Former MLC Premsagar Rao addresses pressmen in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: Former MLC K Premsagar Rao said that 10,000 Congress workers from Mancherial would attend the public meeting to be held in Warangal on May 6.

Speaking to mediapersons along with the DCC president K Surekha here on Tuesday, Premsagar Rao said a large number of workers would travel in 500 cars and 40 buses. He said the meeting was meant to instil confidence among farmers reeling under a crisis. He claimed that only the Congress could back the agrarian community.

The former MLC alleged that both TRS and BJP were causing losses to farmers. He recalled that the Congress-led union government provided subsidized seeds and fertilizers, spending Rs 1.25 lakh crore. He said that the BJP ruled Centre allocated Rs 60,000 crore for extending the seeds and fertilizers at subsidized rates. But, it was hyping the allocation, he added.

Premsagar Rao regretted that the agriculture sector was crippled after being neglected by both union and State governments. He lamented that farmers were unable to get minimum support prices for their produce. He opined that suicides by farmers were nothing short of murders by the government. He demanded implementations of recommendations by the Swaminathan committee.

The ex MLC criticized the State government for failing to provide 3 acre land to Dalits, while those who were recommended by MLAs were getting benefits of Dalit Bandhu scheme. He stated that diversion of water to Karimnagar and Hyderabad from the Sripada Sagar project at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal was causing gross injustice to farmers of Mancherial.

Mancherial town Congress president Thumula Naresh, Black Congress president Pudari Thirupathi, municipal floor leader Uppalaiah, District Women Congress president Penta Rajitha, SC Cell president Ramagiri Banesh, OBC Cell president Vadde Rajamouli, Naspur town Congress president Bandari Sudhakar, women Congress president Gajjela Hemalatha, RGPRS district president Gaddam Thrimurthy and many others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .