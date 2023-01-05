10K new electors enrolled in Mancherial district: Collector

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:37 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Mancherial: Collector Bharathi Hollikeri said that the final list of electors aged above 18 was published at polling stations in Mancherial, Bellampalli and Chennur Assembly constituencies after carrying out a special brief correction.

In a statement, the Collector said Chennur (SC) segment had 88,497 male voters, while female electors accounted for 87,947 and 11 others, six NRIs and 142 service voters. Mancherial constituency has 1,24,769 male voters, 1,24,193 female electors, 20 others, 21 NRIs, 341 service electors. Bellampalli segment (SC) accounted for 80,894 male and 80,341 female voters. There were 14 others, two NRIs, 162 service electors in this constituency.

The district had 5,79,489 general voters at the time of declaring the draft electoral list. It currently had 5,86,686 voters after the publication of the final list, suggesting a rise by 1.24 percent. As many as 10,801 new electors were added to the list, while 3,604 ineligible voters were deleted.

She advised those aged above to enroll their names in the list by visiting a booth-level officer or office of Tashildar or revenue divisional officer carrying certificates of residence. She told them to register their names online by visiting websites: www.ceotelangana.gov.in or www.nvsp.nic.in.