11-day programmes in Hanamkonda to mark Deeksha Divas: MLA Vinay Bhaskar

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:02 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Hanamkonda: The indefinite strike observed by then leader of the Telangana movement K Chandrashekhar Rao turned the tide in favour of formation of the separate State, Government Chief Whip and Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar said here on Monday.

“To commemorate the event, we are going to organise programmes for 11 days in a row from Tuesday (November 29) in Hanamkonda,” he said. The TRS MLA along with MP Pasunuri Dayakar Rao addressed a press meet here on Monday.

“We will organise a programme at Kaloji junction in Hanamkonda on Tuesday to mark the Deeksha Divas. Noted poet Deshpathi Srinivas will attend the programme as the guest. Boinpally Vinod Kumar, Allam Naryana, Mallepalli Lakshmaiah, Sai Chand and other VIPs will attend the programmes during the 11 days,” he said.

Referring to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra, he said that Sanjay and his party were trying to provoke the religious sentiments of the people to gain political mileage. “Instead of doing yatras, he should demand the Centre to fulfill the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act,” he said, alleging that the BJP which is in the power at the Centre was trying to topple several state governments including Telangana using the central investigative agencies for their vested interests.

Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) chairman Sangamreddy Sundar Raj Yadav, District Library Association chairman Azeez Khan, KUDA former Chairman Marri Yadava Reddy, and others were present.