CM KCR working towards eradication of untouchability from society: Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was working towards realising the dreams of Bahujan philosopher and social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Govind Rao Phule of equality and eradication of untouchability from the society.

Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion of Phule’s death anniversary here on Monday, Dayakar Rao stated that the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister was taking measures for the overall development of Backward Castes.

He stated that Mahatma Phule along with his wife, Savitribai, sowed seeds for women’s education in India. His contribution to the education of girls and the empowerment of women was enormous, he said.

The minister stated that the State government was encouraging people belonging to BC communities in all the fields and providing jobs to them in various sectors.