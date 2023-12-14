Telangana News Today: Prasad Kumar As Speaker, No Metro For Hyderabad Airport, Nalgonda Bus Accident

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:43 PM, Thu - 14 December 23

Today’s Telangana News includes Revanth Reddy’s decision on metro for Hyderabad airport, Corning INC in the state, increase in state’s GDP, IAS officer Smita Sabharwal statements, Nalgonda bus accident, RIMS students assault, illegal cattle racket in Jangaon, G Prasad Kumar as the new Assembly Speaker, and Paddy procurement in Jangaon.