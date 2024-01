| 12 Kg Ganja Seized At Rc Puram In Sangareddy

The accused Ajay was allegedly taking the ganja to Karnataka from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 09:07 PM

Sangareddy: Ramachandrapuram Police have seized 12 kg of ganja from a person at the BHEL junction in Sangareddy district on Tuesday.

The police have taken him into custody.