Sangareddy: Nine from Turkapally thanda land Govt jobs

29 January 2024

Sangareddy: The tiny tribal thanda of Turkapally thanda in Narayankhed mandal erupted in celebrations on Monday with nine Lambada tribal youngsters getting jobs in the recruitment test for nursing officers.

Turkpally Thanda, which has a population of barely 700, had seen several youngsters from the village completing GNM and BSc Nursing courses. After the government issued a notification, 14 of them had appeared for the test, with nine out of them getting selected.

The nine include three women and a husband and wife. Maloth Chaitan, who was already working in a Central government hospital in North India, and his wife Mounika, who was working as an outsourcing Nursing Officer in Gandhi Hospital, got the selections. Chaitan had decided to move to Telangana by quitting the central government job to stay with his family.

Mudu Vijay, Mudu Raju, Mudu Mohan, Maloth Vinod, Maloth Sangram, Mudavath Rajitha and Nenvath Priyanka also got selected apart from Chaitan and his wife.

Vijay said he along with Raju had gone to Rajasthan for coaching to crack the test while three others took online coaching from the same Rajasthan coaching centre. The remaining four underwent coaching in two different institutes in Hyderabad. Vijay with 69 out of 100 marks got the 94th rank in the State.