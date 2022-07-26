12 student teams graduate from ‘WE Alpha’ programme of WE HUB

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:09 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: State-led incubator WE HUB announced the graduation of its first cohort of student entrepreneurship programme ‘WE Alpha’. Applications for the next cohort are open till August 15. As many as 12 student teams from six colleges from Telangana took the eight-week programme. They were exposed to ideation, technical mentoring, design knowledge, business, interpersonal, team building and communication skills. The teams have developed prototypes. WE HUB will support them to register with DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) as startups.

“Inculcating innovative thinking at the student stage will ensure participation of girls and young women in the economy of Telangana. We would like to encourage colleges to engage with the Telangana innovation ecosystem through programmes like WE Alpha,” said Industries and IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“WE HUB created WE Alpha to focus on students. They learn about entrepreneurship. The curriculum allows students to think critically, solve problems, be creative, and innovate,” said Deepthi Ravula, CEO, WE HUB.

Colleges and students can apply at info-wehub@telangana.gov.in