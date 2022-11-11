12 students of KITS Warangal get campus placement

Published Date - 07:22 PM, Fri - 11 November 22

Warangal: Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal chairman Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao said 12 BTech final year 12 students of the college had secured jobs from Verisk Analytics, a US-based company with a centre in Hyderabad, as software engineers with a package of Rs.7.50 Lakh per annum (LPA).

“The total number of placements for the academic year 2022-23 touched 676 with this latest recruitment,” he said in a press note here on Friday.

KITSW Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that they were imparting instructions based on the curriculum which was focusing on Innovation Incubation Research and Entrepreneurship (IIRE) activities. This, constantly aligned with the latest technological tools, was the dominating factor behind this achievement.

“Our proud alumni and Industry experts, being the members of the Board of Studies, are actively involved in upgrading the curriculum of all branches of engineering to meet the growing requirements of software, IT and core companies, from time to time,” he added.

KITSW Treasurer P Narayana Reddy, Dean, Training and Placements, Prof Y Purandar, Manager Corporate Relations E Kiran Kumar, Head, Department of Physical Sciences Dr Dasaroju Prabhakara Chary and others congratulated the selected students.