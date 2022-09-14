11 grads of KITS Warangal land jobs with Rs 9 LPA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

KITS Warangal students were selected with an annual pay package of nine lakh rupees during a campus placement drive held recently.

Warangal: Eleven B.Tech graduates of the Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, were selected with an annual pay package of nine lakh rupees during a campus placement drive held recently, said Institute chairman Capt V Lakshmikantha Rao.

In a press note, he said that eleven B. Tech. CSE and CSE (N) final year students of the 2022-23 academic year had been selected by Oracle. “Major MNCs including GE Aviation, GE Energy, Experian IDC, Price Water Coopers, Chubb, Accolite Digital, Accenture, TA Digital and IT MNCs namely, DXC Technology, TCS, Infosys, have been partnering with us and hiring talented manpower from our institute through campus recruitment drives,” he said and advised the students to emulate their seniors in these forthcoming drives.

Principal Prof K Ashoka Reddy said that more than 224 students had secured campus placements during the academic year 2022-23. “The placement drive is going on,” he added.