1,200 additional MBBS seats in Telangana govt hospitals

16 August 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Telangana is set to make major strides towards making medical education accessible to aspirants in the coming months. From this academic year (2022-23), students preparing for medicine will have access to at least 1,200 additional MBBS seats in government teaching hospitals in the State.

With the State government pulling out all the stops to ensure eight new medical colleges are started from this academic year, a green signal from the National Medical Commission (NMC) is expected shortly. Of the eight, the NMC has already given permission to start four new medical colleges in Jagtial, Nagarkurnool, Sangareddy and Wanaparthy districts from this academic year while permissions for the remaining four in Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Kothagudem and Ramagundam are expected in the next few weeks, senior health officials said on Monday.

Each of the eight medical colleges is expected to offer 150 MBBS seats, which will take the overall total of new medical seats to 1,200. At present, there are nearly 1,700 government MBBS seats available in Telangana and the additional 1,200 seats will take the overall total to nearly 3,000 medical seats in government teaching hospitals.

Despite the lack of support from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), the Government of India, in this year’s budget, the Telangana government had announced to establish medical colleges in all the districts at a cost of more than Rs 1,000 crore. Apart from starting eight medical colleges from this academic year, the State government already started planning to add eight more medical colleges in the next academic year (2023-24).

To this effect, last month, the State government accorded administrative sanction of Rs 1,479 crore to establish eight more medical colleges and upgrade the attached government general hospitals in Telangana. The eight districts where medical colleges will be established are Rajanna Sircilla, Vikarabad, Khammam, Kamareddy, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Asifabad and Jangaon. The eight medical colleges will add 800 MBBS seats by the next academic year.