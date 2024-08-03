Three cows killed in leopard attacks in Sircilla

In the wake of an increase in leopard attacks, forest officials advised the people to be alert and not to visit agricultural fields and interior areas alone

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 August 2024, 08:47 PM

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: Three cows were killed, allegedly by leopards in different places of the district in the last 24 hours. While one incident took place in Devunithanda of Chandurthi mandal, while another incident occurred in Gorantala of Ghambhiraopet mandal.

A farmer from Devunithanda, Sari Lal had left his cow in a cattle shed on his agricultural field on Friday night. It was found dead when he went to the fields in the next morning. Villagers suspect that a leopard attacked the cow early in the morning.

While, In another incident, two cows owned by Komirisetti Chandram were killed by a leopard in Gorantala on Friday night.

The villagers appeal to the government to extend their support to the farmers.

In the wake of an increase in leopard attacks, forest officials advised the people to be alert and not to visit agricultural fields and interior areas alone.