13 fall ill due to food poisoning in Vizag

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

Visakhapatnam: Thirteen youths have taken ill after consuming food in a restaurant in the industrial area of Gajuwaka on Sunday night.

After having dinner at Mandi Crude hotel, the youth, who belong to Mulagada, suffered vomiting and dysentery. Their family members took them to the King George Hospital for treatment.

Police registered a case against the hotel and are investigating.