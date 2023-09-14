13 senior medical faculty posts to be recruited

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:15 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Hyderabad: The Director of Medical Education (DME) on Thursday has notified 13 senior faculty posts comprising Professors, Associate Professors and Associate Professors for various specialties at Government Medical College/ Government General Hospital, Nalgonda on contract basis.

Of these, three are Professor posts and five each posts are of Associate and Assistant Professors. The Professor posts will be filled in community medicine, microbiology and physiology while specialties in which the Associate Professor posts will include Anatomy, physiology, forensic medicine and two in community medicine. The specialties of Assistant Professors will be filled include physiology, microbiology, DVL (Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy), TB and CD and radiology.

The last date for submission of applications is September 19 to the office of the Principal of Government Medical College, Nalgonda and interviews will be conducted at District Collector office in Nalgonda from 9 am to 3 pm on September 22.

The monthly remuneration for the post of Professor will be Rs. 1,95,000, for Associate Professor it will be Rs, 1,50,000 and for Assistant Professor the remuneration will be Rs. 1,25,000 per month. Online application forms can be downloaded from www.gmcnalgonda.in