13-year-old killed by leopard in UP

By PTI Published Date - 11:06 PM, Mon - 28 August 23

Representational Image

Bijnor: A 13-year-old boy was killed by a leopard in Bhogpur village here on Monday evening, police said.

Barhapur SHO Sudeshpal Singh said that Karan had gone outside his house to attend nature’s call, when the big cat attacked him.

Seeing the leopard dragging the boy, his family members started shouting, due to which the animal left the boy and fled towards the jungle. However, the boy had died by then, the SHO said.